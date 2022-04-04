Chargers win total prediction 2022: Picking Los Angeles’ win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers began the 2021 season with considerable promise, and at times appeared as though they would live up to those lofty expectations. However, a late-season collapse that included an overtime defeat in the finale kept the Chargers out of the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Now, with quarterback Justin Herbert entering his third season, the franchise has gone all-in for 2022 to prevent a repeat.

Let’s take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and see if the Chargers can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC West win totals

Kansas City Chiefs: 11 (Over -145, Under +125)

Denver Broncos: 10 (Over -125, Under +105)

Los Angeles Chargers: 10 (Over -120, Under +100)

Las Vegas Raiders: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Chargers made two huge splashes on defense, trading for edge rusher Khalil Mack and signing cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency. While not as headline-grabbing, the addition of defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day should strengthen the front and make life easier for his linemates.

Chargers prediction: under 10 (-120)

One can validly believe the Chargers have the best roster in the AFC West at the end of March. However, they also had one of the two best rosters in the division last season and still finished behind the Las Vegas Raiders. Brandon Staley should have a better feel for the head-coaching role entering his second season, but he still has to demonstrate proof of concept. In the NFL’s most competitive division, that doesn’t look easy.

What moves might change our prediction?

The Chargers still have a massive void to fill on the right side of their offensive line following the release of Bryan Bulaga. It also remains unclear when Oday Aboushi will return from last year’s ACL tear. Adding some offensive linemen in the draft to help keep Herbert upright could make all the difference for Los Angeles.

