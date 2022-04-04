Commander’s win total prediction 2022: Picking Washington’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The 2021 season got off to a rocky start when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending loss in the team’s first game. Backup Taylor Heinicke was able to lead the team to a 7-10 season and a third-place finish in the NFC East. The Commanders also lost defensive end Chase Young to a torn ACL in Week 10. The team showed fight but finished three games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional standings.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Commanders can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC East win totals

Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Philadelphia Eagles: 8.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Washington Commanders: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

New York Giants: 7 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

Traded for QB Carson Wentz

Signed G Andrew Norwell to a 2-year, $10 million contract

Signed CB Bobby McCain to a 2-year, $10 million contract

Washington Commanders prediction: OVER 7.5

Wentz didn’t have an amazing season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, but he is an instant upgrade over Heinicke who will slot in as his backup. Offseason reports have said that Young looks fantastic in his recovery and that is great news for the Commanders defense. The team has the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Commanders' biggest need is to bolster their offensive line and give Wentz some more pass-catchers outside of receiver Terry McLaurin. Even so, with a healthy Young and an upgrade at quarterback, the Commanders should be able to get to at least eight wins.

What moves might change our prediction?

If the Commanders were to trade McLaurin to a wide receiver-needy team, that would certainly hurt their chances. After McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas, they don’t have much pass-catching depth. If they were to completely reset at that position, they would almost assuredly hit the under for their win total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.