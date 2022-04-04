Colts win total prediction 2022: Picking Indianapolis win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2021 season in second place in the AFC South for the second year in a row. They ended with a record of 9-8 and missed the postseason for the second time in three seasons. The Jaguars were the ultimate nail in the coffin for the Colts, as a 26-11 loss to them on the last day of the regular season is what kept them out of the playoffs altogether.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Colts can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC South win totals

Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Tennessee Titans: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Houston Texans: 4.5 (Over -115, Under +105)

Notable offseason moves so far

Signed QB Matt Ryan (Falcons)

Signed DE Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders)

Signed CB Brandon Facyson (Raiders)

Traded QB Carson Wentz to Commanders

Lost G Mark Glowinski (Giants)

Lost TE Jack Doyle (retired)

Colts prediction: Over 9.5 (-110)

The Colts bringing in Matt Ryan is nothing more than a temporary fix to a long-term problem, but it should give them some stability at the QB position for a season or two. This move, along with potentially bringing in a new receiver or two, should greatly improve an offense that was just one win away from going over this total last season. Expect the Colts to grab that 10th win in 2022 and most likely make a postseason appearance.

What moves might change our prediction?

This prediction is with the assumption that the Colts will be making some moves at WR as well. Michael Pittman Jr. heading into his third year is a great option, but they’ll still need to bring in some more depth and more options for Matt Ryan to throw to. Imagining they’ll pick up a solid option or two in the draft, and making sure to pick up another veteran receiver should be the ticket to really make this offense move. If they fail to do that and head into next season with Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin as their two wideouts behind Pittman, that may change things going forward.

