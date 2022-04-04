Bears win total prediction 2022: Picking Chicago’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears had some major struggles last season to say the least. Following the season, former head Matt Nagy was fired which excited many fans. Quarterback Justin Fields showed glimpses of how good he could be. Hopefully coach Eberflus can really build the offense around his young quarterback.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Bears can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC North win totals

Green Bay Packers: 11 (Over -125, Under -105)

Minnesota Vikings: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chicago Bears: 7 (Over -120, Under +100)

Detroit Lions: 6 (Over -115, Under -105)

Notable offseason moves so far

Two of the big free agent signings for the Bears so far are Byron Pringle and Justin Jones. Adding Pringle is an extremely underrated move as he showed his talents in Kansas City. He didn’t get the ball as much because he was in a crowded receiver room. Jones had the best season of his career for the Chargers and will make the Bears defensive line better.

Bears prediction: OVER 7 (-120)

This is a low number for a team who could shock some NFL fans. Expect a major bounce back year from Justin Fields and some other young weapons he has. They also have a big chance at improving in the draft.

What moves might change our prediction?

Having no first round pick definitely hurts the Bears, but this is a deep draft. They must find two starters with their second and third round pick. Their biggest need is likely offensive line and they could also use a big time player on the defense as well.

