Bills win total prediction 2022: Picking Buffalo’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills had a great 2021 season and were one play away from heading to the AFC Championship. Josh Allen continued to improve this season and earned himself a six-year, $258 million contract. The Bills look like they’re going to have another big year as they’re bringing back their core.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Bills can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC East win totals

Buffalo Bills: 11.5 (Over -135, Under +115)

Miami Dolphins: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

New England Patriots: 8.5 (Over -125, Under +105)

New York Jets: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Bills had a major upgrade to their pass rush with signing the Rams’ Von Miller to the big contract. Their wide receiver room also improved with their signing of former New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder.

Bills prediction: OVER 11.5 (-135)

The Bills had a number of bad losses last season and still managed to go 11-6. As their team had improved thus far in the offseason; I would expect their record to as well. This will also be Josh Allen’s fifth season and he wants to prove that he can win a Super Bowl this season. Look for him and the Bills to have a big year.

What moves might change our prediction?

The Bills addressed some big areas of need in free agency, but the last spot they’ll need to improve is at the cornerback position. They lost Levi Wallace to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. There will be some good first round corners available that the Bills cannot miss on.

