49ers win total prediction 2022: Picking San Francisco’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off an interesting 10-7 season that saw them make the playoffs and their run went all the way to a three-point loss in the NFC Championship game. Quarterback Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future and they have spent the 2022 offseason trying to ship Jimmy Garoppolo out of town but to no avail. They still have tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel so there is upside heading into the 2022 season.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the 49ers can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC West win totals

Los Angeles Rams: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

San Francisco 49ers: 10 (Over -115, Under -105)

Arizona Cardinals: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

Signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Signed CB Charvarius Ward

Re-signed RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

San Francisco 49ers prediction: UNDER 10

If they are unable to unload Garoppolo the 49ers have an interesting problem on their hands with who to throw under center. The 49ers need to address their run game and they need to improve their defense either through some last-minute free agency moves or during the draft. The 49ers had 10 wins in the 2021 season in a tough NFC West division. If they bring back relatively the same roster with their holes at running back and defense, they will be on the track for fewer than 10 wins.

What moves might change our prediction?

Trading Garoppolo for draft capital would fast-track Trey Lance to a starting role and he figures to be the better option for the 49ers to have a successful season. Especially if they are able to use that draft capital to shore up their running back room or defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.