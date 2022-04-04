Steelers win total prediction 2022: Picking Pittsburgh’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

Last year was quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell tour, and none too soon. With most of his arm strength sapped, he was a far cry from the signal caller he used to be. Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to play tough all season, finishing 9-7-1 and making a trip to the playoffs. They lost handily to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round. Now, the team enters new territory, starting the season with a different signal caller under center for the first time since 2004. It’s hard to know what to expect from the Steelers in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10 (Over -130, Under +110)

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 (Over -125, Under +105)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Cleveland Browns: N/A

Notable offseason moves so far

To replace Roethlisberger, at least for now, the Steelers brought in Mitchell Trubisky. They at least upgraded the offensive line, a major weakness last season, with guard James Daniels. On defense, they made an interesting acquisition in linebacker Myles Jack, who’s looking to restart his career after six seasons in the wilderness with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steelers prediction: Over 7.5 wins

Tomlin has a way of getting his team to beat expectations. Even in 2019, when Roethlisbeger was injured, he led a team that leaned on Delvin Hodges and Mason Rudolph for 14 starts to an 8-8 record. That’s kind of the floor for Tomlin’s Steelers.

What moves might change our prediction?

I wouldn’t be surprised to see them draft a quarterback, but even that still probably means a year from Trubisky. A pro-ready offensive tackle could do wonders for this offense, but if they can’t find a guy like that, eight wins could be a stretch.

