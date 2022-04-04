Eagles win total prediction 2022: Picking Philadelphia’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles surpassed their projected win total (6.5) and ended last season with a record of 9-8. Many analysts and fans thought that the Eagles would be a six-win team at max with new head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, after a 2-5 start, the Eagles got their together in the second half of the season and found their way into the playoffs.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Falcons can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC East win totals

Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Philadelphia Eagles: 8.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Washington Commanders: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

New York Giants: 7 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Eagles have used free agency to upgrade their defense with the additions of Haason Reddick and Kyzir White. They also brought back Derek Barnett to be a part of a loaded defensive line.

Eagles prediction: Over 8.5 (-120)

With the signings they made on defense plus Hurts entering his second-year as the starting quarterback, the Eagles should win more than 8.5 games in 2022. Last season, we saw them win nine games after an ugly start in the first half. If the Eagles can start off strong and play well in the division, then they should be in the running for the playoffs.

What moves might change our prediction?

If the Eagles do not add another playmaker at wide receiver and at cornerback, then they could go under 8.5 wins. After not getting a standout wideout in free agency, the Eagles need to draft a guy to go with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Then there’s still a hole at the No. 2 cornerback spot, opposite of Pro Bowler Darius Slay. The Eagles can add a CB in the draft or go opt to sign Stephon Gilmore.

