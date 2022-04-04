Saints win total prediction 2022: Picking New Orlean’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

When the month of the December started, it looked like the New Orleans Saints were cooked. Sitting at 5-6, the lack of offensive depth was dragging them down. But on the strength of one of the NFL’s most under appreciated defenses, they turned it around, making a serious run at a playoff spot on their way to a 9-8 finish. Despite some salary cap troubles and long-time head coach Sean Payton’s retirement, the Saints are in a good place headed into the 2022 season.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Falcons can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC South win totals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

New Orleans Saints: 7.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Carolina Panthers: 6 (Over -110, Under -110)

Atlanta Falcons: 5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

With hardly any cap space to work with, the Saints still manage to make some solid moves in the offseason. They brought back quarterback Jameis Winston, who was playing well before suffering a season-ending injury after just seven games last year. They brought in safety Marcus Maye to replace Marcus Williams, and Kentavius Street adds some depth with upside to the defensive line.

Saints prediction: Over 7.5 games

The Saints have the good fortune of playing the Falcons and the Panthers two times each next season, which should help pad their record. They promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to replace Payton, which should help keep some continuity.

What moves might change our prediction?

It would help the Saints to get a ready-made starting wide receiver with their first-round pick in the draft. Micheal Thomas’ injury history makes it hard to count on him for a full season. They’re also going to need to find a replacement for left tackle Terron Armstead. Cornerback depth is a need too.

