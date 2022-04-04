Texans win total prediction 2022: Picking Houston’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

Few franchises had a more bizarre 2021 calendar year than the Houston Texans. Early in the proceedings, star quarterback Deshaun Watson asked the front office for a trade. Soon after, the team hired David Culley, a 65-year-old first-time head coach, as Bill O’Brien’s full-time replacement. The Watson discourse took a hard left turn after 22 women filed civil suits against him alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault. The season that followed seemed like an afterthought compared to the more serious legal matters involving Watson, though the Texans managed four wins before firing Culley and beginning their rebuild anew.

Let’s take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and see if the Texans can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC South win totals

Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Tennessee Titans: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Houston Texans: 4.5 (Over -115, Under +105)

Notable offseason moves so far

Though Watson effectively hasn’t played for the Texans since the conclusion of the 2020 season, the two sides finally parted in a March blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns. The uncertainty surrounding Watson, who could still face punishment from the NFL stemming from the 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct, will no longer hang over Houston, which received three first-round picks in the deal.

Texans prediction: over 4.5 (-115)

The Texans remain a bad team with questions at every major position. However, they play in the NFL’s worst division and have the NFC East — arguably the next least competitive division — on the schedule in 2022. Houston needs only modest improvements to improve over last season’s four victories.

What moves might change our prediction?

At present, the Texans have an underwhelming set of skill-position players headlined by Brandin Cooks. Should the team trade Cooks as a salary dump and not replace him with a capable vertical threat in the draft, it would hurt the already limited offensive attack in Houston, reducing the chances of hitting the over in the process.

