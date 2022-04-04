Chiefs win total prediction 2022: Picking Kansas City’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

For the sixth consecutive season, the Kansas City Chiefs won double-digit games as well as the AFC West crown. Patrick Mahomes again delivered the goods, throwing 37 touchdowns against 13 picks on his way to another Pro Bowl season. His play helped the Chiefs overcome a defense that began the year in atrocious fashion and finished as merely a mediocre unit.

Let’s take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and see if the Chiefs can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC West win totals

Kansas City Chiefs: 11 (Over -145, Under +125)

Denver Broncos: 10 (Over -125, Under +105)

Los Angeles Chargers: 10 (Over -120, Under +100)

Las Vegas Raiders: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

After seemingly moving toward a long-term extension, the Chiefs and Tyreek Hill broke off negotiations, eventually resulting in the wideout’s trade to the Miami Dolphins. That move leaves Kansas City without its No. 1 wideout, though the team now has multiple first-round picks with which to address the hole left by Hill. Former Green Bay Packers’ deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling will help fill that void after signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs in the wake of the trade.

Chiefs prediction: over 11 (-145)

While the rest of the AFC West improved and the Chiefs lost one of their top overall players, a gap between the defending division champions and the others remains. At least until further notice, Mahomes ranks as the best quarterback in the AFC and should keep Kansas City at the top of the conference as long as he stays healthy.

What moves might change our prediction?

Signing Valdes-Scantling helps address the passing game, but the Chiefs need more at wideout in order to account for Hill’s departure. If the team doesn’t add a starting-caliber receiver or two in the draft, valid questions will emerge about Kansas City’s place in the AFC West hierarchy.

