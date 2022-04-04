Jets win total prediction 2022: Picking New York’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

It was a mixed bag for the New York Jets in 2021. They doubled their win total from the season before, going 4-13. Gang Green also had a pair of exciting rookies in running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Elijah Moore. But there were also all the usual things that we so commonly associate with the Jets, like bad luck injuries and bad quarterback play. Hopefully, it was just a rookie blip for Zach Wilson, and the signal caller will get on track in year two. The Jets have certainly invested in talent around him, which, all together, has things looking up in 2022.

New York Jets: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Jets landed guard Laken Tomlinson on a three-year, $40 million deal that gives the middle of their offensive line some power and protection for Wilson. They also brought in a solid pair of pass-catching tight ends, CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. New York also re-signed receiver Braxton Berrios. On the other side of the ball, the Jets added a good starting cornerback in DJ Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead. Jacob Martin adds some pass rushing muscle to the mix.

Jets prediction: Over 5.5 wins

The Jets made smart moves aimed at shoring up their weaknesses. Questions about Wilson’s play are legitimate, but they’ve given him a solid o-line and talented skill players to help him succeed. Let’s be real, the Jets aren’t still likely headed for the bottom of the AFC East, but they can win six games.

What moves might change our prediction?

If the Jets land a blue chip pass rusher or defensive back, or both, with one of their two first-round picks, they could make start to surprise some people. But if they can’t draft someone who’s ready to contribute on defense this year, that could make it harder to get to six wins.

