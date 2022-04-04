Vikings win total prediction 2022: Picking Minnesota’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings had another average season in 2021. They went 8-9 and had numerous single digit losses. They missed the playoff by one game and dealt with a number of injuries during the year.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Vikings can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC North win totals

Green Bay Packers: 11 (Over -125, Under -105)

Minnesota Vikings: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chicago Bears: 7 (Over -120, Under +100)

Detroit Lions: 6 (Over -115, Under -105)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Vikings are doing as much as they can to help the defense. This offseason they added Harrison Phillips, Jordan Hicks, and most recently Za’Darius Smith. These three will definitely improve the struggling defense.

Vikings prediction: OVER 9 (-110)

With the additions to their defense, the Vikings have a legit shot at winning some games this season. Expect to see them in the playoffs and making some noise. After getting the big extension, they’ll need Kirk Cousins to step it up.

What moves might change our prediction?

I would expect more help to the defensive from the draft. They have a legit shot at helping the secondary with the 12th pick. Expect them to take a cornerback there as there are some legit corners expected to be drafted around that spot.

