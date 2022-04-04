Dolphins win total prediction 2022: Picking Miami’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The 2021 season did not get off to a great start for the Miami Dolphins. Injuries and other struggles up and down the roster saw the team plod along to a 1-7 start. And then things started to turn around. The Dolphins won their next seven games in a row to finish the year with a 9-8 record. After an active offseason loading up the roster, and some controversy over their head coaching change, can the Dolphins over perform again in 2022?

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Dolphins can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC East win totals

Buffalo Bills: 11.5 (Over -135, Under +115)

Miami Dolphins: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

New England Patriots: 8.5 (Over -125, Under +105)

New York Jets: 5.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Dolphins made two big splashes that addressed a pair of critical roster needs. They signed former Saints left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal, giving the o-line a true blue anchor presence. They also swung a headline-grabbing deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who’ll join Jaylen Waddle to give Miami a powerful 1-2 punch at receiver. They brought in a solid backup in Teddy Bridgewater, in case things don’t work out with Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins prediction: Under 9 wins

A big reason the Dolphins got above .500 last year was the presence of Brian Flores. There’s no question that the head coach brought out the best in his team. The new guy, Mike McDaniel, is a bit of an unproven commodity in his first turn as an NFL head coach. The Dolphins also have to play the Bills and Patriots twice, making for four tough games right off the bat. The quarterback situation is still not great. We’ve yet to see any bankable consistency from Tagovailoa, though he’s certainly got the talent around him to help now.

What moves might change our prediction?

The biggest winner in free agency doesn’t always translate to being the biggest winner on the field. Miami still needs help on the right side of the offensive line, not to mention depth.

