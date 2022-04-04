Rams win total prediction 2022: Picking Los Angeles’ win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams capped off an incredible 2021 season with a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. The Rams brought in Matthew Stafford last offseason, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. midseason, which got them 12 wins and a NFC West title. The Rams showed us last season that they are one of the best teams in NFC, let alone the NFL.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Rams can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC West win totals

Los Angeles Rams: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

San Francisco 49ers: 10 (Over -115, Under -105)

Arizona Cardinals: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

Signed Stafford to a three-year, $129 million extension, which included a $60 million signing bonus

Signed free agent WR Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46 million deal

Traded veteran WR Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans

Re-signed both offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen to three-year deals

Rams prediction: OVER 10.5 (-115)

Despite trading Robert Woods and not re-signing Von Miller, the Rams should still be able to reach double-digit wins. Robinson should be able to fill in for Woods in their offense and it is not of the realm of possibility that the Rams re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. On defense, they will have to replace Darious Williams, but Los Angeles is still solid at all three levels.

What moves might change our prediction?

The Rams are pretty set when it comes to offseason moves as their playmakers on offense are locked in and defensively they still got Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. If they can add another standout corner and edge rusher, then Rams could win 12 games again in 2022.

