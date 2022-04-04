Bengals win total prediction 2022: Picking Cincinnati’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off one of their most exciting seasons in franchise history. Joe Burrow was phenomenal and looks like he was worth the first round pick. Despite a tough loss to the Rams in the Super Bowl, it was extremely impressive they even made it there especially after only winning four games in 2020.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Bengals can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10 (Over -130, Under +110)

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 (Over -125, Under +105)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Cleveland Browns: N/A

Notable offseason moves so far

Their biggest move of the offseason was signing La’el Collins who will be a huge addition to that offensive line, especially at the tackle position. They also added guards Alex Cappa and Ted Karras who will be big for the team. With the departure of C.J. Uzomah, they also went out and signed Hayden Hurst who has been a reliable receiving tight end during his time in the NFL.

Bengals prediction: UNDER 10

The Bengals have an extremely tough schedule and also play in an extremely tough division. While everybody expects a major bounce back season for the Bengals, it’ll be extremely tough. Losing Larry Ogunjobi is also a major blow to the defensive line and that will hurt them this season.

What moves might change our prediction?

This is a huge NFL Draft for the Bengals. With all of the talent they still have on rookie deals, the Bengals need to win now. Adding to their defensive line would be major for the Bengals. Like I said before, losing Ogunjobi is a big blow and the Bengals need to improve there.

