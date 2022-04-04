Giants win total prediction 2022: Picking New York’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The New York Giants entered the 2021 season with faint hopes of competing in a woeful NFC East. But those hopes were quickly dashed after the team’s 1-5 start. Things only got worse—or stayed the same, if you’re being charitable—and they lost six straight games to end the season, finishing 4-13, dead last in the division.

There is at least a little more reason to be optimistic about the Giants in 2022. They brought in a new coaching staff and front office, and, surely, they won’t have so many injuries again this season, right? Still, temper your expectations; it is very clearly a rebuilding year in New York.

NFC East win totals

Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Philadelphia Eagles: 8.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Washington Commanders: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

New York Giants: 7 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Giants doubled down on their commitment to quarterback Daniel Jones, despite three underwhelming seasons. But at least they made some moves to give him help on the offensive line, signing guards Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones replaces Evan Engram. They also brought in a backup quarterback, journeyman Tyrod Taylor.

Giants prediction: Under 7 wins

The Giants’ roster isn’t completely barren. They have talent at the wide receiver position, and if running back Saquon Barkley can get back up to speed, they could compete. But the defense has some gaps, and, let’s face it, there’s still not enough talent to elevate Jones into something he’s not.

What moves might change our prediction?

A new quarterback would help, but even if the Giants one of their first-round picks on a signal caller, it’s hard to see that person making a big difference in year one. If they could find a blue chip pass rusher and a pro-ready offensive tackle, that could help get them closer to seven wins.

