Panthers win total prediction 2022: Picking Carolina’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have struggled with injuries in recent years and it has deterred the progress they had made ahead of their trip to the 2016 Super Bowl. The franchise has only had one winning season since and it came in 2017. Running back Christian McCaffrey has only been able to play in 10 games over the last two seasons.

The 2022 offseason hasn’t been favorable for the Panthers as they are approaching another rebuilding season. The team has offensive weapons like McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore, but their hole at quarterback is their biggest concern heading into the new year. They had started to build a solid defense, but they let linebacker Haason Reddick walk in free agency. They aren’t that far off from competing, but it won’t be this season.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Panthers can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC South win totals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

New Orleans Saints: 7.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Carolina Panthers: 6 (Over -110, Under -110)

Atlanta Falcons: 5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

Signed WR D.J. Moore to a 3-year, $61.9 million extension

Signed S Xavier Woods to a 3-year, $15.75 million deal

Signed CB Donte Jackson to a 3-year, $35.18 million deal

Released DE Morgan Fox and CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina Panthers prediction: UNDER 6 wins

The Panthers have made some solid offseason moves to fill some holes on defense and with their atrocious offensive line. They also have the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft where they can take advantage of a deep offensive line class. Their biggest hole is under center as quarterback Sam Darnold showed in 2021 that he isn’t the answer.

They could take a quarterback with the sixth pick in the draft, but the quarterbacks in the class all have shown they aren’t game-ready. Their best bet is to bolster their o-line and look to compete in 2023.

What moves might change our prediction?

If they somehow throw together a trade package for a veteran quarterback that uses draft capital and no big offensive or defensive weapons, they could hit the over this year. There doesn’t seem to be much chatter around the league in support of this after their pursuit of Deshaun Watson ended. If they can pull it off, it could be enough to get them to their most wins since 2018 when they won seven games.

