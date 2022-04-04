Lions win total prediction 2022: Picking Detroit’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had major struggles last season but that was expected. They also played extremely tough with a ton of good teams. As they continue to build the roster, expect head coach Dan Campbell to have this team competitive soon.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Falcons can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC North win totals

Green Bay Packers: 11 (Over -125, Under -105)

Minnesota Vikings: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Chicago Bears: 7 (Over -120, Under +100)

Detroit Lions: 6 (Over -115, Under -105)

Notable offseason moves so far

Their signing of DJ Chark is major for the offense. Adding him to a receiver room that came along strong towards the end of the season. Their passing offense should improve this season.

Lions prediction: OVER 6 (-115)

The Lions have a chance to upgrade in numerous areas in the draft. Dan Campbell will shock some people this year with some competitive football. Against other struggling teams, expect them to win some close games this year.

What moves might change our prediction?

The big question will be whether or not they draft a quarterback. Jared Goff had some struggles and Malik Willis could be an upgrade. They also need to improve in the secondary.

