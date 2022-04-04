Jaguars win total prediction 2022: Picking Jacksonville’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars had another awful season in 2021, finishing last in the AFC South and turning in a 3-14 record. Sure, it was a step up from their 1-15 season in 2020, but it’s the fourth year in a row they’ve finished last in the division and missed the playoffs. They went through all the Urban Meyer unpleasantness, and now will hope to turn things around in 2022 with new hire Doug Pederson.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Jaguars can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC South win totals

Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Tennessee Titans: 9.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Houston Texans: 4.5 (Over -115, Under +105)

Notable offseason moves so far

Signed TE Evan Engram

Signed WR Christian Kirk

Signed WR Zay Jones

Signed DT Foley Fatukasi

Signed LB Foye Oluokun

Released RB Carlos Hyde

Jaguars prediction: Over 6.5 (-120)

Jacksonville hasn’t won more than six games since 2017, which is the only year they’ve made the playoffs in their last 14 seasons. Things are looking up for the Jags, though, as they’ve added some serious talent and veteran leadership to their roster with the likes of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. They’ve added some firepower to their offense while also shoring up their defense, hoping to play better on both sides of the ball next season. With Trevor Lawrence entering his second year after a rocky first season, he’ll need some solid options to throw to as well as extra protection from his offensive line. Doug Pederson will look to improve greatly on last year as he takes over the reins next season.

What moves might change our prediction?

Christian Kirk and Zay Jones join up with Marvin Jones Jr. as Pederson packs the receiving corps ahead of next season. They’ll still need to add some talent to the backfield, as they released Carlos Hyde and freed up some salary cap space. James Robinson and Travis Etienne can bring some solid play, but they’re both coming off injuries and the roster could use another veteran to play alongside them. That 6.5 total might be a bit hard to reach if they only focus on their passing game and don’t add some talent on the rushing side.

