Falcons win total prediction 2022: Picking Atlanta’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons did not have a great 2021 season, but still found a way to win seven games and finished third in the NFC South. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan led an offense that only had Calvin Ridley for five games, but put up points with Russell Gage, Cordarrelle Patterson, and rookie Kyle Pitts. This Falcons’ team will look way different than it did in 2021, which means we should have different expectations this season.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Falcons can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC South win totals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

New Orleans Saints: 7.5 (Over -140, Under +120)

Carolina Panthers: 6 (Over -110, Under -110)

Atlanta Falcons: 5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason and signed quarterback Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal. They also brought back Patterson on a multi-year deal, but saw Ridley get suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Falcons prediction: Under 5 (-110)

The Falcons still have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, specifically on offense, which does not have Ryan or Ridley anymore. Mariota will have a tall task in front of him with an offense that does not have a No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver.

What moves might change our prediction?

If Atlanta can draft a young wide receiver, who can come in and make an impact right away, then maybe that gives them an extra win. As of right now, the Falcons’ top-two playmakers on offense are Pitts and Patterson. They will get their numbers, but defenses will find a way to take one or both guys away.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.