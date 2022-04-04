Cowboys win total prediction 2022: Picking Dallas’ win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys had another disappointing season in terms of outcome last season. After being viewed as one of the best teams in the NFL throughout the regular season. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers at home in the NFC Wild Card round.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Falcons can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC East win totals

Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Philadelphia Eagles: 8.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Washington Commanders: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

New York Giants: 7 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

The two notable signings for the Cowboys so far this offseason are Dante Fowler and James Washington. Fowler will replace Randy Gregory, who signed with the Broncos which shocked many fans. James Washington will have the ability to flourish with the Cowboys.

Cowboys prediction: UNDER 10.5

While the Cowboys should still win their division this year, it won't be as easy for them. Other teams in the division are getting better and the Cowboys haven’t really improved this offseason. They will also have a tough schedule which won't be great for them.

What moves might change our prediction?

The Cowboys need to improve on the offensive line specifically at guard. There are a number of guys that can be immediate help at that position for them in the draft. They also must improve on their defensive line.

