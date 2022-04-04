Ravens win total prediction 2022: Picking Baltimore’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens did not have the best of luck last season as they struggled with a mountain of injuries starting in the preseason. One of those injuries happened to star QB Lamar Jackson, which derailed the Ravens’ hopes of making the playoffs. The Ravens still finished the season with eight wins, despite things not going their way.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Falcons can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC North win totals

Cincinnati Bengals: 10 (Over -130, Under +110)

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5 (Over -125, Under +105)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 (Over -120, Under +100)

Cleveland Browns: N/A

Notable offseason moves so far

The Ravens upgraded their defense in a big way with the signing of Marcus Williams. The veteran safety helps solidify a Ravens’ secondary that should have a healthy Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey this season.

Ravens prediction: OVER 9.5 (-120)

Last season, the Ravens lost five games down the stretch by less than a touchdown. If they win at least two of those games, then Baltimore could’ve been in the playoffs. Fast forward to this upcoming season, if Jackson is healthy, along with the running game, then Baltimore should get to double-digit wins.

What moves might change our prediction?

If Baltimore can add another explosive playmaker at wide receiver and draft a cornerback in the NFL draft, then the Ravens could increase their win potential by two games. Last season was an anomaly for Baltimore and it was something we haven’t seen before. If they continue to add young talent on both ends and stay healthy, then look out for Baltimore in the AFC.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.