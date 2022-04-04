Cardinals win total prediction 2022: Picking Arizona’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals had another hot start to the regular season, but eventually faded down the stretch due to injuries and poor play. The Cardinals finished the season with 11 wins and lost to the Los Angeles Rams during Super Wildcard weekend. Arizona has not lived up to expectations over the last two seasons with Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Cardinals can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

NFC West win totals

Los Angeles Rams: 10.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

San Francisco 49ers: 10 (Over -115, Under -105)

Arizona Cardinals: 9 (Over -110, Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

The Cardinals re-signed both James Conner and Zach Ertz to multi-year deals and signed young cornerback Jeff Gladney. However, they lost standout edge rusher Chandler Jones, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cardinals prediction: over 9 (-110)

As long as the Cardinals have Murray and a healthy DeAndre Hopkins, they will put points on the board. Defensively, they are going to need to find another pass rusher to pair with J.J. Watt, but they should still get at least 10 wins in the competitive NFC West.

What moves might change our prediction?

If the Cardinals cannot get another playmaker on the defensive line, then it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see them push at nine wins or go under. Arizona needs to draft a cornerback and another wide receiver to replace Christian Kirk and A.J. Green.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.