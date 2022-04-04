Broncos win total prediction 2022: Picking Denver’s win total ahead of the NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos had a rough season last year especially after their start. They had struggles at the quarterback position, but they addressed that in their trade for Russell Wilson.

We’ll take a look at the latest DraftKings Sportsbook lines and predict if the Broncos can beat their 2022 win total. The odds below are as of March 28, 2022.

AFC West win totals

Kansas City Chiefs: 11 (Over -145, Under +125)

Denver Broncos: 10 (Over -125, Under +105)

Los Angeles Chargers: 10 (Over -120, Under +100)

Las Vegas Raiders: 8.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Notable offseason moves so far

The biggest move of the offseason in the NFL was the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson. They gave up a ton, but Wilson is a guy that can take them into the playoffs in a tough division. On the defensive line, they added D.J. Jones and Randy Gregory which is a major upgrade for them.

Broncos prediction: OVER 10

The Broncos have an easy schedule and are a much improved team. Adding Wilson gives them an elite quarterback and they have some weapons already. Be prepared for Jerry Jeudy to take a major step forward.

What moves might change our prediction?

Although they gave out a ton of draft picks in the Wilson trade, the Broncos still have a second and third round pick in this years draft. They could get two quality rookies with these picks. They could try to help the offensive line and secondary as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.