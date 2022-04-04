How and what to watch for in North Carolina vs. Kansas in the 2022 NCAA Championship game

The Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have faced off once before for a national championship in men’s basketball. It was in 1957 when UNC prevailed, 54-53, in triple overtime. Sixty-five years later, these two historic programs will meet for the brass ring once again. Thankfully, this edition, unlike the previous one, will have a shot clock.

Here is everything you need to know for Monday night’s game, including the current odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Game date: Monday, April 4th

Game time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Point spread: Kansas -4

Point total: 152

Moneyline: Kansas -180, North Carolina +155

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels 29-9 (15-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Marquette, 95-49

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Baylor, 93-86

Third Round: Defeated No. 4 UCLA, 73-66

Fourth Round: Defeated No. 15 St. Peter’s, 69-49

Final Four: Defeated No. 2 Duke, 81-77

KenPom rating: 16 Overall, 18 Offense, 39 Defense

Leading scorer: Armando Bacot (16.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Bacot recorded at least 20 rebounds in North Carolina’s Elite Eight and Final Four wins.

Bacot’s health will be a top story for Tar Heel fans up until tipoff. The star forward turned his right ankle late in the victory over Duke. Although he returned to the game after a brief absence, he was clearly limited physically. Still, Bacot grabbed 21 rebounds in the game, the most by any player in a Final Four game since 2003.

The Tar Heels had a different leading scorer in each of their first four tournament victories. But whenever they have needed a big bucket, guard Caleb Love has delivered. He was incredible in the Sweet 16 round, tallying 30 points against UCLA. Then he nailed a game-changing 3-pointer with less than a minute to play in the win over archrival Duke. Love finished with a game-high 28 points on the night, and that trey will go down as one of the biggest 3-pointers in program history.

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks 33-6 (14-4 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas Southern, 83-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Creighton, 79-72

Third Round: Defeated No. 5 Providence, 66-61

Fourth Round: Defeated No. 10 Miami, 76-50

Final Four: Defeated No. 2 Villanova, 81-65

KenPom rating: 3 Overall, 6 Offense, 17 Defense

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji (18.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: The Jayhawks are shooting 51.7% over their past two tournament games.

It seems like Kansas is getting stronger as the NCAA Tournament ages. After winning close games over the Friars and Bluejays, they steamrolled Miami to win the Midwest Region and went wire-to-wire over Villanova in the Final Four. Besides their impressive shooting display in their past two games, the Jayhawks have a +19 rebound margin, have committed only nine turnovers per game and have limited their opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Agbaji, the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year, and big man David McCormack have been KU’s top stars in the previous couple of rounds. Agbaji scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting with five rebounds, four assists and four steals versus Miami. McCormack put up 25 points on 10-for-12 from the floor and nine rebounds in the blowout of Villanova.