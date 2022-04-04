Two college basketball blue bloods — the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks will meet inside New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Monday night to decide who will take home a national championship. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at how the game’s lines on DraftKings Sportsbook are moving as of Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday night, the top-seeded Jayhawks opened as a four-point favorite over the No. 8 Tar Heels. The total was set at 152.5.

The Jayhawks became a 4.5-point favorite Sunday morning, but that dropped back down to -4 in the early afternoon. Fifty-two percent of the handle and fifty-three percent of the bets are on North Carolina +4 as of Sunday afternoon. The total quickly went up to 153 on Saturday night. As of Sunday afternoon, it has scaled back to 152. Bettors have put 84% of the handle and 67% of the bets on the over.

Kansas’ moneyline opened at -170 and went up to -190 by midday Sunday. It then dropped to -180 shortly thereafter. As of Sunday afternoon, 77% of the handle and 54% of the bets are on Kansas to win.

As of 5:30 a.m. on game day, the line sits at Kansas -4 with a total 152. Kansas is -190 to win, making UNC a +160 underdog.

