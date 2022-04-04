Sports bettors have one more chance to bet on college basketball for the next seven months when the Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the national championship game on Monday, April 4th. The game will get started at 9:20 p.m. ET from New Orleans, and plenty of bettors are in on the action to make some extra cash.

Point Spread

North Carolina +4: 34% of handle, 39% of bets

Kansas -4: 66% of handle, 61% of bets

Is the public right?

North Carolina won its opening-round matchup against No. 9 Marquette by 27 points. That bought them a game against No. 1 Baylor that the Tar Heels won in overtime. The fight that UNC has shown isn’t going to go away. They are coming off of peak momentum from knocking out their biggest rival, No. 2 Duke, in the Final Four. North Carolina +4 is the bet.

Over/Under

Total Over 152: 83% of handle, 75% of bets

Total Under 152: 17% of handle, 25% of bets

Is the public right?

Neither Kansas nor North Carolina is a stranger to scoring points. Whether it is the exceptional play of their guards on the outside or their big men down low, these teams score points at will. The public is right on this one and we are going to see more than 152 points scored in the championship game.

Moneyline

North Carolina +160: 57% of handle, 58% of bets

Kansas -190: 43% of handle, 42% of bets

Is the public right?

When it comes to betting the moneyline, the better odds are usually on the underdog and so it makes sense why the public and money are following North Carolina. They have been against the wall for the majority of the tournament and have pulled through. Coming off a huge win against Duke, they can keep up with Kansas’ shooting and their big men so this matchup is going to be close. The Tar Heels were never expected to be here, but they’re going to cut down the nets in NOLA.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.