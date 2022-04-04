Players to watch for Kansas in the 2022 NCAA Championship Game

The Kansas Jayhawks looked impressive in their Final Four victory over the Villanova Wildcats as Dajuan Harris Jr. came a point away from all five starters scoring in double digits in the 16-point win. Kansas does not go extremely deep down their roster, but they have a fantastic starting 5 heading into their national title matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night.

Key Players

Ochai Agbaji will be the best scorer on the floor in this matchup and played very well in the last two contests. He did not shoot the ball all that great in his first three NCAA Tournament games, but he is shooting 73.7% from the floor and 80% from three-point range in the Elite Eight and Final Four matchups including a 6-for-7 shooting performance from beyond the arc Saturday night. Christian Braun has developed into a versatile player at both ends of the floor, and Jalen Wilson crashes the glass as the leading rebounder.

Role Player to watch

Dajuan Harris Jr. doesn’t score a ton with just 5.5 points per game, but he runs the show as the top assist man and is excellent at creating turnovers. The numbers do not jump off the page, but Harris is a very important part of the Jayhawks run to the national championship game. When he is operating at his best, Kansas is as good as it gets.

Who needs to shine

Kansas needs their best player to be a star on Monday night. It’s unrealistic to expect Ochai Agbaji to continue his red hot shooting in the previous two games but he shoots an average of 14.1 field goal attempts per game and if he’s having a poor shooting night, the Jayhawks could be in trouble. Agbaji is a star, and Kansas should be confident with him on the floor.