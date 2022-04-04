The North Carolina Tar Heels played a fantastic game on Saturday night in an 81-77 win over the Duke Blue Devils to end the Mike Krzyzewski era with a loss. They needed to play one of their best games of the season and did just that. Leaky Black came two points shy of every North Carolina starter scoring in double digits as they look ahead to Monday night’s national championship game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Key Players

Armando Bacot has been a monster all season long as he continues to put up incredible rebounding numbers. He pulled down more than 20 boards for the second game in a row against Duke. Bacot went down with an injury in the second half but returned shortly after. Caleb Love elevated his game during the NCAA Tournament and went for 28 against Duke two games after scoring 30 in a win over the UCLA Bruins.

Role Player to watch

RJ Davis is a solid scorer with 13.5 points per game, but he can do damage in plenty of areas. He is also the team’s leading assists and steals man. Hubert Davis trusts him to play a ton of minutes, and his performance should go a long way in determining whether the Tar Heels cut down the nets as national champions.

Who needs to shine

Armando Bacot is a safe bet to put up big numbers especially with his elite rebounding ability, but Caleb Love will be the X factor in this matchup. When Love is playing at a high level, the Tar Heels are difficult to beat. He struggled shooting from the floor in the final five games before the NCAA Tournament, and North Carolina cannot afford a poor shooting night from the player who will lead them in shot attempts on Monday night.