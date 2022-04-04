The most bet player props for Kansas vs. UNC in 2022 NCAA Championship Game

The 2022 NCAA National Championship game is set and will take place on Monday, April 4th. No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 8 North Carolina at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will air on TBS and it will tip at 9:20 p.m. ET. This is the final college basketball game of the season so bettors new and old will be participating taking advance of one more chance to make some money.

The Jayhawks went 28-6 in the regular season on their way to winning the Big 12 conference tournament. They earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and made their way through the Midwest Region. Kansas picked up wins against No. 16 Texas Southern, No. 9 Creighton and No. 4 Providence before heading to the Elite Eight. They beat No. 10 Miami 76-50 in the Elite Eight and followed it up with an 81-65 win over No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four. The Jayhawks are led by guard Ochai Agbaji who averages 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

With a new head coach in Hubert Davis, the expectations for North Carolina weren’t especially high heading into the season. With some bad losses on their resume, the 24-9 Tar Heels earned an At-Large bid and a No. 8 seed in the East Region. North Carolina took on No. 9 Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and rolled to a 32-point win. They took down No. 1 Baylor in overtime in the second round and followed it up with a win over No. 4 UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen. They crushed the Cinderella dreams of Saint Peter’s in the Elite Eight. Their biggest win of the tournament so far was against No. 2 Duke in the Final Four. The Tar Heels are led by forward Armando Bacot who is a double-double machine averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Notable Props

Caleb Love Over 17.5 points (-130): Love has averaged 20 points a game throughout the NCAA Tournament and dropped 28 in the team’s clutch victory over Duke on Saturday. He’s been a go-to force on the offensive end for the Tar Heels and he should be able to cross eclipse 17.5 points in tonight’s title game.

Christian Braun Over 2.5 assists (+110): Braun is averaging just 2.8 assists a game this season but has upped his numbers in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 3.8 through five games. Look for him to get at least three tonight.

David McCormack Under 7.5 rebounds (-125): McCormack has fallen below his season average in rebounds during the tournament, averaging just 5.6 rebounds through five games. Keep following the trend and take the under for him.

5 Most Bet Player Props from DraftKings Sportsbook

Brady Manek Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made: -150 Ochai Agbaji Over 16.5 Points: -125 Brady Manek Over 16.5 Points: -125 Remy Martin Under 11.5 Points: +110 David McCormack Over 7.5 Rebounds: -105

