How many times have a No. 1 seed and No. 8 seed played for the national championship?

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament concludes with the championship game on Monday, April 4th. The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels. The 2022 NCAA Men’s Championship game will air on TBS with the tipoff scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET from the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A No. 1 seed is expected to be in the championship game, but the same certainly can’t be said for the No. 8 seed. North Carolina is only the fourth 8-seed to play in the national title game. In fact, the No. 8 seed is the lowest seed to have made an appearance in the championship. So far, 8-seeds are 1-2 in championship games. In 1985, No. 8 Villanova won the championship over No. 1 Georgetown for the lone 8-seed victory. No. 8 Butler lost to No. 3 Connecticut in 2011 and No. 8 Kentucky lost to No. 7 Connecticut in 2014.

Villanova is the only 8-seed to not only face a No. 1 seed in the championship, but the only team to win the NCAA Men’s Championship as an 8-seed. North Carolina looks to be the second team to ever take down a No. 1 seed in the championship game on Monday.