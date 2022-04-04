How to watch the 2022 NCAA National Championship Game via TV, Kansas vs. UNC

The national championship game is set for the NCAA Tournament with the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks heading into a matchup with the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, April 4th. The game will tip-off at 9:20 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on TBS.

The Jayhawks went 28-6 in the regular season on their way to winning the Big 12 conference tournament. They earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and made their way through the Midwest Region. The Jayhawks are led by guard Ochai Agbaji who averages 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

With a new head coach in Hubert Davis, the expectations for North Carolina weren’t especially high heading into the season. With some bad losses on their resume, the 24-9 Tar Heels earned an At-Large bid and a No. 8 seed in the East Region. The Tar Heels are led by forward Armando Bacot who is a double-double machine averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game will air on TBS.

National Championship Game TV schedule

Monday, April 4

9:20 p.m. ET — Kansas vs. North Carolina — TBS

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -4

Total: 152

Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Kansas -190