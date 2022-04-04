 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Start time for the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball national championship game

The 2022 National Championship Game is set to tip off on Monday, April 4th. Here, we have all the information you need to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks dunks against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Villanova Wildcats 81-65. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to a close with the championship game on Monday, April 4th. The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels with the winners cutting down the nets at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will tip at 9:20 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.

Kansas (28-6) earned a No. 1 seed and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament after winning the Big 12 conference tournament. They picked up wins against No. 16 Texas Southern, No. 9 Creighton and No. 4 Providence before heading to the Elite Eight. The Jayhawks have solid momentum heading into the championship game. They beat No. 10 Miami 76-50 in the Elite Eight and followed it up with an 81-65 win over No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four.

North Carolina (24-9) earned an at-large bid after falling to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels took on No. 9 Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and rolled to a 32-point win. They beat No. 1 Baylor in overtime in the second round and followed it up with a win over No. 4 UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen. They crushed the Cinderella dreams of Saint Peter’s in the Elite Eight and got a huge win over No. 2 Duke in the Final Four.

National Championship schedule

Monday, April 4

9:20 p.m. ET — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina — TBS

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -4
Total: 152
Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Kansas -190

