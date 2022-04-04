Start time for the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball national championship game

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to a close with the championship game on Monday, April 4th. The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels with the winners cutting down the nets at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will tip at 9:20 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.

Kansas (28-6) earned a No. 1 seed and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament after winning the Big 12 conference tournament. They picked up wins against No. 16 Texas Southern, No. 9 Creighton and No. 4 Providence before heading to the Elite Eight. The Jayhawks have solid momentum heading into the championship game. They beat No. 10 Miami 76-50 in the Elite Eight and followed it up with an 81-65 win over No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four.

North Carolina (24-9) earned an at-large bid after falling to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament semifinals. The Tar Heels took on No. 9 Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and rolled to a 32-point win. They beat No. 1 Baylor in overtime in the second round and followed it up with a win over No. 4 UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen. They crushed the Cinderella dreams of Saint Peter’s in the Elite Eight and got a huge win over No. 2 Duke in the Final Four.

National Championship schedule

Monday, April 4

9:20 p.m. ET — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina — TBS

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -4

Total: 152

Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Kansas -190