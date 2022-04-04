Who won last year’s Masters Tournament?

The 2022 Masters is set to get started this week as tons of golfers look to put on the green jacket in golf’s most prestigious event on April 7-10 from Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion, with his -10 score good enough for a one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris, with Xander Schauffele and previous green jacket recipient Jordan Spieth both T3 at -7.

The other winners in the past five years are Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia, a good representation of the star power that usually follows the winner of this event.

Oddsmakers suggest it’s unlikely Matsuyama repeats as The Masters champ in 2022 as he is tied for the 12th best odds at +2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook, but you could do worse in your Masters wagering.

There has not been a back-to-back Masters winner since the 2001 and 2002 event when Tiger Woods won two in a row. He could be back this weekend, and is tied for the 18th best odds at +4000 in his first golf tournament since 2020 since recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident.