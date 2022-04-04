Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Masters Tournament

The 2022 Masters Tournament is known for its scenic views and perfect spring weather, and it appears precipitation could an issue in Augusta, Georgia, and wind could play a factor especially in the early rounds.

Below is a look at the weather report from the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 6th through the end of The Masters on Sunday, April 10th. All info is from Weather.com.

Wednesday, April 6

Hi 84°, Low 67°: Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. 10-15 mph wind, 40% chance of rain

Thursday, April 7

Hi 75°, Low 50°: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. 10-15 mph wind, 24% chance of rain

Friday, April 8

Hi 65°, Low 44°: Mostly sunny skies. 20-30 mph wind, higher wind gusts possible. 2% chance of rain

Saturday, April 9

Hi 61°, Low 42°: Mostly sunny. 10-20 mph wind, 2% chance of rain

Sunday, April 10

Hi 68°, Low 45°: Mostly sunny skies. 5-10 mph wind, 2% chance of rain