Best Dustin Johnson prop bets for 2022 Masters Tournament

The 2022 Masters Tournament is set to begin Thursday, April 7 and one player to watch will be Dustin Johnson. He entered as the odds-on favorite to win the competition but has since fallen slightly behind Jon Rahm. Johnson won the 2020 Masters but missed the cut at the 2021 edition. With those two results in mind, here’s a look at some of Johnson’s props for this year’s tournament with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dustin Johnson: Masters Tournament player props

Johnson to make an eagle (-165)

Johnson has been highly successful when it comes to eagles at the Masters. While he’s only got four eagles in 2022, Johnson is likely to deliver on this prop at Augusta with the forgiving Par 5’s. It’s not plus money, but it still provides a decent payout.

Johnson to finish Top 5 (+350)

The oddsmakers expect Johnson to be a contender for the title. Banking on him to win one year after getting cut might be too much to expect. However, Johnson finishing in the top five is still at plus money. That’s too good to pass up, especially if you buy into Johnson’s stock as a potential winner.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.