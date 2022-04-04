Best Jon Rahm prop bets for 2022 Masters Tournament

On Thursday, April 7, the 2022 Masters Tournament will begin with Jon Rahm tabbed as the odds-on favorite to win the event at +900. Rahm is coming off a win at the U.S. Open, but his highest finish at the Masters was fourth place in 2018. Here’s some props on Rahm bettors can look to back, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm: Masters Tournament player props

Rahm to be in final group (+600)

If you expect Rahm to be in contention for the title, he’s going to be in this spot. At +600, this is tremendous value on the top-ranked golfer. Given his recent run of form, it feels pretty safe to back Rahm to be in the final twosome on Sunday.

And it’s a bonus if they go to threesomes (which sometimes happens at Augusta when too many players hit the cut line or better).

Rahm to finish Top 5 (+230)

This isn’t rocket science. As mentioned above, Rahm is on the shortlist of contenders. He’s going to be in the mix here. Picking him to be the outright winner at +900 is another option, but you can still get great value for him to be in the top five. If you think Rahm will do well, these two props are worth taking.

