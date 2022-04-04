Best Tiger Woods prop bets for 2022 Masters Tournament

The Masters got a lot more interesting for casual golf fans with Tiger Woods set to play in this year’s competition. This is Woods’ first appearance on a course since his car crash in November 2021 and its a big one for the golf legend. Woods has won the Masters five times is his career, but it’s valid to question how much success he’ll have at age 46 coming off major injuries. Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers are viewing Woods entering the Masters, with lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods: Masters Tournament player props

Woods to make a hole-in-one (+6500)

Even the biggest Woods fans have to admit there’s no way he does anything significant in this tournament in terms of final standings. However, there’s bound to be some Tiger magic at some point in this edition, so him getting a hole-in-one is a fun long shot bet.

Woods to miss the cut (-115)

This is one of the toughest bets to make for those who are fans of golf and Woods but it’s the one most likely to pay off. There are too many factors working against the golfer for this year’s Masters, and he’s likely to not go very far in this competition.

