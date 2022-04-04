Best Bryson DeChambeau prop bets for 2022 Masters Tournament

It’s Masters Week, and we have player props for each participant courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryson DeChambeau is will be stepping onto the greens of Augusta National Golf Club for the fourth time in his career as a professional and is attempting to claim the second major tournament victory of his career. Through his previous forays into the Masters, his best outing was finishing tied for 29th in the 2019 tournament. We’ll go over some of his props you should consider this week.

Bryson DeChambeau: Masters Tournament player props

To Make the Cut (-180)

DeChambeau comes in with relatively low odds to make the cut compared to his peers. He missed the cut in both the Famers Insurance Open in January and the Texas Open this past weekend, so he’s been in a rut to start the year. We’ll say he gets it together on the sport’s biggest stage and makes the cut this week.

To Make an Eagle (-165)

There’s probably not a course on earth more set up for DeChambeau to go low, as the 15th hole alone could beget multiple eagles for him. For the longest driver in the game it’s merely a flip-wedge into that green, and all four of the Par 5’s on the course are reachable in two. Unless he misses the cut, 16 opportunities on the Par 5’s alone is plenty, not counting the 350-yard Par 4 No. 3 that also plays drivable for DeChambeau.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.