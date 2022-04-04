How to watch the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball championship game via live stream

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Championship Game will feature the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks taking on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, April 4th. The battle for the title will get started at 9:20 p.m. ET from Superdome in New Orleans, and will air on TBS.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Monday, you can stream the game directly with TBS or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Here’s all the details for Monday night’s matchup.

NCAA Championship: No. 1 Kansas vs No. 8 North Carolina

Game date: Monday, April 4th

Game time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Point spread: Kansas -4

Point Total: 152

Moneyline: Kansas -180, North Carolina +155

