Who is calling the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Championship game for CBS?

The 2022 NCAA Men’s National Championship is set as No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 8 North Carolina. The game will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, April 4th. Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on TBS.

Bringing you the action will be an iconic announce team. Jim Nance, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will be on the call. Tracy Wolfson will be on the sideline providing coverage and also interviewing coaches during timeouts and coming out of halftime.

No. 1 Kansas is heading into the championship game off of an 81-65 victory over No. 2 Villanova. No. 8 North Carolina picked up a huge win over their rival No. 2 Duke in the Final Four. It was a close game throughout, but the Tar Heels pulled out an 81-77 win.

National Championship schedule

Monday, April 4

9:20 p.m. ET — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina — TBS

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -4

Total: 152

Moneyline: North Carolina +160, Kansas -190