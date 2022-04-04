When is the 2022 Masters Tournament Par 3 contest?

The 2022 Masters will get started on Thursday, April 7th with the green jacket scheduled to be awarded on Sunday, April 10th. But before the tradition unlike any other begins, a bit of mirth and merriment will come from the annual Par 3 Contest amongst all the Augusta National competitors on Wednesday, April 6th.

For the first time ever, viewers will be able to watch The Masters Par 3 contest from the opening tee shot. The event can be streamed on ESPN+ from noon till 3:00 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN from 3:00-5:00 p.m. ET, and Masters.com will have coverage from 2:00 p.m. as well.

The Par 3 contest is the more-relaxed version of golf, with relatives and children of the players sometimes acting as caddies. You’ll see plenty of players firing at the flag on every hole, with the Par 27, 1,040-yard course providing both plenty of challenge as well as incredible views. Jack Nicklaus has called it one of his favorite courses in the world, but he’ll be sitting out the event for the first time this year.

Famously the winner of the Par 3 Contest has never gone on to win The Masters in the same year, and Jimmy Walker holds the course record for the event with a -8 19 in 2019.