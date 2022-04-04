NBA MVP odds tracker: The Joker’s late charge has him set to repeat

The 2021-22 NBA regular season has entered its final week with several intriguing battles for playoff positioning and seeding remaining. Another battle going on is the MVP race, which has been dubbed a two-man showing for most of the second half of the season. While it seemed like one player would remain comfortably ahead in the odds table, the action on the court has caused the lines to shift significantly.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of April 3)

This is easily the least amount of candidates left on the board which makes sense. The most obvious and stunning change is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic jumping well ahead of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid over the last week. Jokic overtook Embiid Tuesday in the odds table, and has now surged to -280. Embiid, who entered last week as a heavy favorite to win the honor, is now at +230.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic have been magnificent this season and are deserving of more consideration, but they’re clearly behind both big men.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.