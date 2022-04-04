NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic seems set to repeat with late push

The Denver Nuggets have continued to defy logic behind their one-man army in Nikola Jokic. Denver is only a few games out from potentially having homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, something that was considered unlikely as soon as two weeks ago. Jokic has done a masterful job leading this team, and it’s drastically changed the MVP race. Here’s the big man’s odds to win the honor per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic MVP Odds: -230

Jokic initially overtook Joel Embiid as the favorite to win the honor last Tuesday. He’s now surged ahead of his 76ers counterpart by averaging 37.5 points, 16.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists entering Sunday’s contest against the Lakers. He went for 38, 18 and six against LA to essentially solidify his spot as the odds-on favorite before the final week of the season.

