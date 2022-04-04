NBA MVP odds: How did Joel Embiid lose this much ground?

It’s been a rough week for the Philadelphia 76ers, who had a crushing defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks before dropping the ball against the lowly Detroit Pistons. Those losses have likely taken Philadelphia out of contention for the No. 1 seed in the East, and they may have cost Joel Embiid the 2021-22 MVP award.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: +230

Embiid went from -200 a week ago to +230 per DraftKings Sportsbook despite averaging 31.7 points and 14.3 rebounds over three games entering Sunday’s contest. The Sixers star couldn’t have done much more, but a loss to a lottery team with the No. 1 seed in the conference potentially on the line is not a good look. There’s still some value here, as voter fatigue could undo the current favorite Nikola Jokic. And while the award does matter to Embiid, he’s going to be in contention for the NBA title. Jokic likely won’t have the surrounding pieces to make that type of run.

