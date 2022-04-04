Pick against the spread, over/under for North Carolina-Kansas on Monday

Two stories programs in North Carolina and Kansas will battle it out in New Orleans on Monday did the national championship with both firing on all cylinders on offense.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Kansas Jayhawks (-4, 152)

Both notched 81 points in their Final Four game with both being two of the most efficient offenses in the country with Kansas 18th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and North Carolina 29th.

While North Carolina struggled on defense, ranked outside of the top 125 in points allowed on a per possession basis, Kansas enters having allowed 65 points or fewer in eight of their last nine games.

The Jayhawks’ strength has been defending the 3-point arc, owing opponents shooting 27.2% from 3-point range their past 14 games prior to Saturday’s clash with Villanova.

The Tar Heels also are not good at putting pressure on teams, ranking 357th out of 358 Division I teams in turnovers forced on a per possession basis in road and neutral court games.

North Carolina got just two of their 81 points in their Final Four win from their bench and with Kansas both deeper and superior on defense, the title will return to Lawrence.

The Play: Kansas -4

