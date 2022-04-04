4/7/22 REID FOWLER DRAFTKINGS FANTASY GOLF MILLIONAIRE SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THE UNITED STATES. YOU MUST HAVE A VALID DRAFTKINGS ACCOUNT; TWITTER OR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT; AND BE PHYSICALLY LOCATED IN THE 50 UNITED STATES OR DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA TO PARTICIPATE.

1. Sweepstakes: 4/7/22 Reid Fowler DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”).

2. Sponsor: DraftKings Inc., 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these 4/7/22 Reid Fowler DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire Sweepstakes (“Official Rules”), the DraftKings General Rules (“General Rules”), and the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and you agree to fully and unconditionally waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules. The General Rules are attached as Exhibit A to these Official Rules and are incorporated herein by reference.

4. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 2:00 p.m. on April 5, 2022 and ends at 2:00 p.m. on April 6, 2022 (the “Entry Period”). All references to time of day contained herein refer to the Eastern Time Zone. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes.

5. Disclaimer: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree and acknowledge that Twitter, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc. and each of the foregoing’s owners, directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, representatives, parents, subsidiaries, attorneys, insurers, and associated corporations and entities (collectively, the “Social Platform Group”) are not sponsors of the Sweepstakes nor do they endorse or administer the Sweepstakes, nor are they in any way associated with the Sweepstakes. All questions regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor, not the Social Platform Group. You also agree that as a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you shall release the Social Platform Group from any and all liability arising out of or relating to your entry, creation of an entry, submission of an entry, participation in the Sweepstakes, acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize, or the broadcast, exploitation, or use of an entry.

6. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the United States who (i) have attained the age of majority, as of the date of entry into the Sweepstakes, in the state they are physically located in when entering the Sweepstakes; (iii) are physically located in the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia; (iii) have an online DraftKings account; and (iv) have an Instagram or Twitter account. Entrants must at all times during the Sweepstakes abide by and satisfy all requirements in these Official Rules and the General Rules. Employees, officers, and directors of Sponsor and each of Sponsor’s affiliates, agents, and advertising, public relations, and promotion agencies; the judges of the Sweepstakes; and members of each of the preceding’s immediate families (i.e. spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Creating an online DraftKings account is free.

7. How to Enter: There is only one (1) method of entry for the Sweepstakes:

(i) you can “follow” @reidtfowler on Twitter and “Reply” to the @reidtfowler post specified as the “Sweepstakes” Tweet. Your reply to the Sweepstakes Tweet must include your DraftKings username. To become a registered user of Twitter, visit www.Twitter.com and complete the onscreen instructions to sign up for an account. Becoming a registered user of Twitter is free. To “follow” @reidtfowler on Twitter, login to your Twitter account and select “search” from the toolbar at the top of the homepage. When the search box appears, enter @reidtfowler” and then click on the “Search” button. Select “Follow” when the @reidtfowler icon appears. To “Reply” to the “Sweepstakes” Tweet, click the button within the text box underneath the Tweet.

An entry received outside of the Entry Period will be deemed ineligible. Limit one (1) entry per person, regardless of the method of entry. Anyone found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Sweepstakes, violating the Social Platform Group’s terms of service, or submitting multiple comments to a “Sweepstakes” Tweet or post will be deemed ineligible for the Sweepstakes, and all of his or her entries may be deemed void. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including, without limitation, late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, or misdirected entries, and Sponsor shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of an incomplete, invalid, or undeliverable submission or entry. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. Proof of replying to or retweeting the “Sweepstakes” Tweet or post does not constitute proof of receipt or entry into the Sweepstakes. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

8. Prizes and Odds: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and the General Rules, thirty three (33) winners of the Sweepstakes will receive one (1) DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire Ticket (approximate retail value fifteen dollars ($15.00)).

9. Selection of Winner(s): On or after the conclusion of the Entry Period, Sponsor will randomly select one (33) potential winner from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winners will be notified by Sponsor as soon as practicable. Sponsor will notify the potential winner by sending an email to the e-mail address associated with the potential winner’s online DraftKings account. In the event a potential winner cannot be contacted or does not respond within one (1) hour, an alternate potential winner may be selected. Sponsor’s decisions are final on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

10. Questions: If you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an e-mail to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “4/7/22 Reid Fowler DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire Sweepstakes”.

11. Winner’s List: For any legally required winners’ list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings Inc., 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: DraftKings “4/7/22 Reid Fowler DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire Sweepstakes” Winners’ List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Sweepstakes.

THIS PROMOTION IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, OR TIKTOK. YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO THE SOCIAL PLATFORM GROUP. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES, THE DRAFTKINGS GENERAL RULES, AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY POLICY, AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice.