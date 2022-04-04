How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on April 4th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with what will surely be an important live episode coming from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Wrestlemania 38 is in the history books as the two-night spectacular took place at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington over the weekend. Tonight, of course, is the famed Raw after Wrestlemania, where the company typically hits the reset button after the big show. This is the show where we see the new champions begin their respective reigns and new feuds being formed in the ashes of Wrestlemania. We’ll also see surprises like superstars returning from a long hiatus and people from NXT making their main roster debut.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 4th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns triumphed over Brock Lesnar in the main event of Sunday’s show, officially unifying both the WWE and Universal Championships. It was a hard hitting, 12-minute match that marked the end of their longstanding rivalry.

During the match, Lesnar placed Reigns in the Kimura Lock, causing the “Tribal Chief” to scream “It’s out!, it’s out!” in regards to his shoulder. Some have speculated that Reigns may have separated shoulder for real while others are saying that it’s just an angle that was part of the match. Either way, we’ll find out what’s next for both the new unified champ and the “Beast” moving forward.

Bianca Belair captured the Raw Women’s Championship on Night 1, defeating Becky Lynch in what many considered the best match of the entire weekend. With the “EST” now on top of the mountain, we’ll hear what she has to say and if “Big Time Becks” will issue another challenge.

Cody Rhodes revealed himself as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent on Saturday, receiving a thunderous applause en route to winning the match. There are several questions about the direction of the “American Nightmare” now that he’s back in the WWE and we’ll start to get them tonight.

As mentioned before, the Raw after Wrestlemania is prime territory where we’ll see returns and debuts. In the returns category, we could perhaps see someone like Asuka or Bayley grace their presence on WWE television for the first time in several months. In the debut category, Gable Steveson got physical with Chad Gable on Sunday and the former amateur wrestling superstar could finally be debuting for the Raw roster tonight. There will also be call-ups from NXT with stars like Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight perhaps gracing out screens tonight.