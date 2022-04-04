 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated look at Eastern Conference bracket for 2022 NBA playoffs on Monday, April 4

Here’s how the East field is shaping up in the final week of the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Washington Wizards on April 3, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season has entered the final week and the intrigue for the Eastern conference playoff field continues to build. The Miami Heat have moved into pole position and are considered the frontrunners to get the No. 1 seed, while both the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets have secured a play-in tournament berth. The 10 teams competing for the final eight spots are set, but the matchups are very fluid. Here is a look at the East bracket as of Monday, April 4.

Play-in tournament bracket

No. 10 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 9 Charlotte Hornets - loser is eliminated

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 7 Cleveland Cavaliers - winner goes to playoffs as No. 7 seed

Winner of Nets/Hornets vs. Loser of Hawks/Cavaliers - winner goes to playoffs as No. 8 seed

Playoff bracket

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 seed TBD

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Chicago Bulls

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 seed TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Toronto Raptors

